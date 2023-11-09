Amber Heard resumes her acting career with ‘In the Fire’ after lawsuit against Johnny Depp

‘In the Fire’ stars Amber Heard, Lorenzo McGovern Zanni, Sophie Ember, Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci. (Credit: Paradox Studios)

After facing one of the most high-profile trials in Hollywood, Amber Heard emerges with its next presentation in Canary Islands Fantastic Film Festival City of La Laguna Calavera Island, The actress, who remained away from the limelight after the controversy, is preparing to unveil her new film project. in fire, He is returning to the big screen after experiencing a tumultuous time in the media.

Amber HeardKnown for her role as My In aquaman and its anticipated sequel aquaman and the lost empire ,Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), will attend the next presentation of his new feature film Skull Island Festival. Listen He will also be accompanied by his co-stars. Eduardo Noriega ,perfect Strangers), and manufacturer pascal borno ,children of the corn) And Ellen Gilison.

conspiracy of in fire focuses on Don Marquezexplained by Noriegawho asks for help after losing his wife Grace Victoria Burnhaman American psychiatrist (Listen, The story revolves around North’s search for answers about his son’s unexplainable abilities, played by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini,

This production has already been submitted 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where Amber Heard He shared a synopsis of the film with People magazine: “It’s about the boundaries that love can transcend and create, what a tremendous power love really is. “I don’t want to talk cheap about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

in fire has already arrived in US theaters, offering audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in this intriguing story about the transformative power of love, while the actress resumes her on-screen presence following her recent media trial.