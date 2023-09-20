Amber Heard returns to acting and releases trailer for her new film ‘In the Fire’

lThe last few years certainly haven’t been the best for Amber HeardFollowing his controversial divorce and media trial with his former partner, professionally and personally johnny deep,

In an attempt to get his acting career back on track, the trailer for the DC Comics film was released earlier this week ‘Aquaman 2’ (where she plays Mera) and, this Wednesday, also ‘in fire’A film in which he stars and which is already in theaters in the United States (it will be available digitally from October 13).

The film was screened at the 69th edition on 24 June. Taormina Film Festival In Italy, a place where Heard took the opportunity to comment on the following in the magazine People, “It’s about the boundaries that love can overcome and what it can create, what a tremendous power love really is. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a film about love. “

What is ‘In the Fire’ about?

Next, we present official summary Of the film: “In 1899, Grace Victoria Burnham, a pioneering psychiatrist, travels to a remote farm in Colombia to treat a troubled boy named Julian. Julian has supernatural powers, and the local community believes Discovering that she is possessed by Satan, Grace must fight the wrath of Satan, her community, and the darkness that pursues her to save Julian.

movie cast

Amber Heard Shares the screen with: Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, Sophie Ember, Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci. ‘in fire’ is directed by Connor AllynKnown primarily for his work as an executive producer of Mexican film ‘I’m not here anymore’ (2019).

Comments divided on YouTube

In the comments section of the trailer published today by entertainment tonight In youtubeThere are those who support the actress, but there are also those who expressed their disapproval towards the 37-year-old American: “I’m so excited about the movie, Amber looks great”, “I’m going to see it just to support her”, “Happy for her”, “They don’t pay me to see that movie.” in which she appears”, “This movie is terrible… trash in my opinion” and “I can’t wait to see this movie.”