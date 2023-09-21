Amber Heard returns to acting and releases trailer for her new movie, but internet users destroy it

Amber Heard returns to acting and releases trailer for her new film ‘In the Fire’A film in which he starred and which is already in theaters in the United States, although it will also be available digitally from October 13.

On June 24, the film was screened at the 69th edition of the Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where Heard took the opportunity to speak with ‘People’: “It’s about the boundaries that love can cross and the creation ofLove really has tremendous power. “I don’t want to talk cheap about it, but it’s a movie about love.”







“In 1899, Grace Victoria Burnham, a pioneering psychiatrist, travels to a remote farm in Colombia to treat a troubled boy named Julian. Julian has supernatural powers, and the local community believes that she is possessed by the devil. Grace must fight the wrath of Satan, her community and the darkness that pursues her to save Julian,” the official synopsis says.

Amber Heard He shares credit with Lorenzo McGovern Zanni, Sophie Amber, Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci. ‘In the Fire’ was directed by Connor Allyn, who is primarily known for his work as the executive producer of the 2019 Mexican film ‘Ya No Soirere’.

Amber Heard was severely criticized after returning to acting



However, in the comments section trailer Published by Entertainment Tonight youtubeThere are those who support the actress, but there are also those who destroyed the 37-year-old American.

“I’m so excited about the movie, Amber looks great”, “I’m going to see it just to support her”, “Happy for her”, “They don’t pay me to see that movie.” in which it appears” “, “This movie is terrible…trashy in my opinion” and “I can’t wait to see this movie,” were some of the comments.

Did Amber Heard dress up in private with Elon Musk?



Elon Musk gives us something to talk about again after leaking Photo of Amber Heard and her best dresses in privacy, A South African businessman revealed that his ex-girlfriend used to dress like ‘Mercy’ from the video game ‘Overwatch’ when they had sex.

“She dressed like Mercy. it was incredible”, Musk published via his X account (formerly Twitter). In another post, the controversial mogul shared a photo of the ‘Aquaman’ star posing in full costume.

Let’s remember that Musk, 52, and Heard, 37, dated for a year in 2017, apparently following her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp, who sued her for false accusations. Don’t want to know anything about. violence. domestic.



Amber Heard dressed up privately with Elon Musk Instagram

Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship was fleeting It is still unclear whether it started when she was fighting with Johnny Depp or it happened while they were still together. In that context and under the backdrop of everything that went on, and is going on, an intimate conversation between the actors about the lawsuit, the businessman’s fear of her, was leaked.

A few weeks ago, Jessica Reed Cross of ‘House Inhabit’ published a report about some sex parties in which the cast took part in different roles. Moreover, it was also revealed that from there he had saved the equipment to blackmail Elon Musk.

According to information received from Geo News, a friend of both told what the Tesla owner thought about the actress: “She thought I was crazy and was afraid I would do something really serious.”,

“He looked really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do that. And she knew that if she did, he would be the one to clean up.”

