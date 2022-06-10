Amber Heard returns to the movies… with more screen time in the next movie

ANDThe ruling of the judge in the medical trial that they had Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp, in favor of the latter, was a bucket of cold water for the claims of the actress. Amber Heard stated that it was “a setback for women’s rights” his defeat in the court of Fairfax (Virginia) and saw his artistic career in danger, but his professional future has taken a 180 degree turn. And it is that Warner Bros will give it even more prominence.

The 36-year-old actress saw her career go on standby, with her contracts frozen pending the judge’s decision. A situation that Johnny Depp also experienced with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga. Warner Bros, the producer of the movie ‘Aquaman 2’, could not guarantee the presence of Amber Heard in the second part of the feature film, a decision that was going to have economic repercussions for the American.

In fact, the one born in Texas was about to leave the DC Extended Universe, but Warner Bros met urgently to find out what he was doing with the actress and her future in ‘Aquaman’.

Amber Heard will get more screen time

The decision is that they are going to bet on Amber Heard giving it more minutes of prominence, according to the Cinemascomics medium. That is, if Amber Heard counted on a total of 10 minutes on screen in ‘Aquaman’, now see his share of prominence doubled huntil you reach 20.

In the short term it is a respite and good news, at last, for the actress, after she decided publish an article in The Washington Post recounting all the alleged abuses he suffered from Johnny Depp. A legal battle that she has ended up losing and that could have had a more serious impact on the actress.