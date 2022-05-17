Amber Heard Reveals Her Future In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face a media trial in a court in Virginia, United States, after the actor will sue her for defamation for 50 million dollars after an article where he claimed to be victim of domestic violencewhich cost Depp his role in the sixth installment of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean; Heard countersued, but that wasn’t enough for him to work on the sequel to Aquaman also suffered repercussions.

Heard brings life to character of Mera in the film directed by James Wan where he shares credits with Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman. The first part was a success with more than a billion dollars in box office receipts. It is expected that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom I arrived at movie theaters in March 2023.

What will happen to the character of Amber Heard?

In the middle of her statements on the stand, the actress stated that Warner Bros cut some of his scenes because I didn’t want him to be part of the movie after the scandal.

“I didn’t want to include myself”, assured via Variety. Also, she revealed that she was scheduling her time to shoot until Depp’s lawyers called her a liar, so communications with the production company stopped.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had actionwhich showed my character and another character (without revealing any spoilers), two characters fighting each other, and they basically took a lot of my paper. They just took out a bunch,” he claimed.

The actress entered the universe of DC Comics with a contract that began in Justice Leagueto continue with the two deliveries Aquaman; for the first of them he won a million dollars and assured that for the continuation, the amount doubled. “With a very reduced version,” she pointed out.