Amber Heard reveals that she still loves Johnny Depp after losing the trial (VIDEO)

After Amber Heard broke the silence after losing the trial with Johnny Depp, the Today program of the NBC network, has presented an interview in which the “Aquaman” actress revealed that she still loves her ex-husband. It is worth mentioning that during the first part presented in said news Heard clarified that she did not blame the jury for her decision because she knows that Johnny is an “excellent actor” and revealed that social networks influenced her to be harshly criticized and judged. . here the details

Amber Heard reveals in interview that she loves Johnny Depp

During the interview with host Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard was questioned about whether still loves johnny depp to which the protagonist of “Aquaman” answered with a resounding “yes” adding that she tried her best to salvage a “broken relationship” and couldn’t.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart and tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t,” she said.

Also, the actress confirmed that he doesn’t hold any grudge to his ex-partner and that although that seems difficult to understand, it is the truth.

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” he said. “I know that can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They were married for about a year and a half, and after their divorce in 2017the actress decided to defame the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow” by assuring that during their marriage he had physically assaulted her and raped her.

This controversy caused Depp to lose countless projects and be in the midst of media scrutiny because everything pointed to the fact that the actor was a violent and aggressive man. However, almost five years later, Johnny had the opportunity to reveal his version of events after he sued the actress for defamation, achieving a unanimous jury decision in her favor.

Given this, it is Amber Heard who has to pay the actor 10 million dollars for all the damage caused and although his own team of lawyers revealed that he did not have enough money, Camille Vazquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, declared that for his client it was never about money, he simply wanted the truth to come out, so there is a chance that the lawsuit will be waived; It is worth mentioning that this is not yet confirmed by any legal team.

In the first part of the amber heard interview for NBC revealed that she does not care what they think of her and that she is being social media victim, Well, he assures that thanks to the fact that Johnny Depp is a great actor, users would have taken sides because “they feel that they know him”.

Amber Heard clarifies if she was fired from ”Aquaman 2”

A few days ago, the JustJared portal revealed that Warner Bros. had decided to replace Amber Heard and re-record various scenes of “Aquaman 2” being Nicole Kidman the one that would give life to “Mera”, a character that the actress plays.

“Warner Bros. decided to change the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They’re going to do new takes with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.” revealed the site

The statements ensure that the Heard’s replacement is imminent and will start from the second installment of Aquaman which would premiere in 2023; until now Warner hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

However, last Tuesday, June 14, a member of the team of Amber Heard spoke to “Variety” and denied that the actress was fired from “Aquaman 2”.

“The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy,”

What will happen to Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

What is known about the involvement of Amber Heard in “Aquaman 2” is that it was reduced to only 10 minutes since Warner did not want that after the trial with Johnny Depp would be part of the movie.

They didn’t want to include me assured via Variety. Also, she revealed that she was scheduling her time to shoot until Depp’s lawyers called her a liar, so communications with the producer stopped.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had taken out scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character, two characters fighting each other, and basically took a lot out of my role. They just took out a lot.” he claimed.