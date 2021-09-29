Amber Heard: rumors about her dismissal have been debunked

News on the case Amber Heard. Indeed, it seems that the rumors about his dismissal from the set of Aquaman 2 have been resized. No official denial of the news, however on February 28 the writer Ryan Parker posted a tweet about the inaccuracy of this rumor.

Amber Heard she first appeared as the princess Mera in Justice League in 2017. We then saw her acting in Aquaman in 2018, and it seemed confirmed in the sequel as well Aquaman 2 together with Jason Momoa.

Complexity is part of this “yellow” from the beginning: a few months ago, the actress denounced her ex-husband Johnny Depp for harassment. This accusation caused a Depp the departure from the saga of Fantastic beasts, in which he played the wizard Grindelwald. Depp he also turned to a court to sue The Sun, which following this incident had publicly called him a “wife beater”. Lost cause, if you’re wondering. The issue of violence is very hazy, and from the beginning there has been little clarity about it during a troubled trial – especially since several witnesses (such as this and this one) seemed to play in Depp’s favor and that various elements did think he might have been a victim of abuse rather than an perpetrator.

Following these events, many fans of the former Captain Jack Sparrow have signed a petition to ask Warner Bros to remove Heard from the DC Extended Universe.

Not only that: according to one of the latest news, Heard seemed not to have passed the “physical test” to shoot the sequel to Aquaman. So, nothing to do with Depp’s fan petition. The name of the former Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, was mentioned as a “replacement” in the role of Mera.

News, the latter equally unreliable, and in fact a lot of chat on social media. The same can be said of her denial: just as Heard’s exit from the saga was not clear, so the news of her reconfirmation has no official character.

In fact, it is based on the Tweet of Ryan Parker, writer of the Hollywood Reporter. In the Tweet we read clearly that “the news regarding the dismissal is inaccurate”. Inaccurate, which doesn’t mean false (but not true either).

Once again no official status in the words of the network, and this time not even clarity. Inaccurate it is such a smoky term that it can mean either that there will be no dismissal, or that the dismissal will take place for reasons other than those listed, or who knows what else.

For now, unfortunately, we have to limit ourselves to waiting anxiously to know how this intricate affair will turn out.

