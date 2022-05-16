Amber Heard says he assaulted her on their honeymoon

The actress of “Aquaman”, Amber Heard, has declared this Monday to the juries that Johnny Depp hit her against a wall and put a shirt around her neck during their honeymoon 2015 on the Orient Express.

Heard returned to the witness stand in Virginia, where jurors are considering the dueling defamation lawsuits of the ex-spouses.

The couple married in February 2015 and spent their honeymoon on the Orient Express train in July that year, after Depp finished shooting the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

Under cross-examination by her attorneys, Heard said that the couple argued over whether Depp should drink during the trip. He said that they had a loving relationship when Depp was sober, but that he often became violent when he drank or used drugs.

In a train sleeper, Heard said, Depp slapped her across the face and hit her repeatedly. his body against a wall. She then took off her T-shirt and wrapped it around her neck, he told the jury.

“That’s how I woke up the next morning,” Heard said. “I woke up with it still around my neck and a giant lump on the back of my head.”

The other version of the facts

The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” previously testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the aggressor in their relationship.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 36, for $50 million, claiming that she defamed him when he claimed he was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has countersued her for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

In his testimony, Depp said that Heard at one point threw a bottle of vodka that cut off the top of his right middle finger.

heard has denied cutting off Depp’s finger and has said that she only hit him to defend herself or her sister. In earlier testimony, she told jurors that Depp assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle into her vagina while he threatened to kill her.

On Monday, she denied Depp’s allegation that she had left feces on a bed in one of his houses after a fight on her 30th birthday. A security guard had testified that she heard told him that she feces they were a “horrible practical joke”. Heard said she didn’t pull any jokes that day, adding that she was “not in the mood for jokes.” She had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my husband who I was desperately in love with and knew I had to get out of,” she said.

Depp’s lawyers are expected to begin their questioning of Heard later on Monday.

a published article

The legal case revolves around a December 2018 op-ed by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors that it was clear that Heard was referring to him. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

Depp, who was once among the biggest stars in Hollywood, said that Heard’s accusations cost him “everything”. A new “Pirates” movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise, a “Harry Potter” spinoff.

Heard’s attorneys have argued that she was telling the truth and that her opinion was protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Thus, the closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Related news

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that branded him a “woman beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s attorneys filed the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. But the newspaper is not a defendant.