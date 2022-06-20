Amber Heard says Johnny Depp’s exes were afraid to accuse him

Amber Heard lost the lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Deppand their reactions after the defeat, drew a lot of attention, to the extent that the program Dateline of the chain NBCinterviewed the actress, who confessed that the actor’s ex-partners were afraid to accuse him as she did.

Journalist and presenter Savannah Guthrie spoke with Amber Heard

The time has come for NBC will air the program Dateline of the presenter Savannah Guthrie with Amber Heardand the actress of Aquaman made a tremendous series of confessions about his relationship with Johnny Depp.

“Look what happened to me when I showed up. Would you do it?” Amber Heard, 36 years old. In another part of the talk, Heard explained his motivation for speaking publicly, even after a jury ruled earlier this month that he had defamed his ex-husband with allegations of abuse of him.

“You’re here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did I want to do an interview?” Guthrie asked Heard at the beginning of your exchange.

You know, savannahAs silly as it is to say this out loud… my goal, the only thing I could hope for right now, is that I just want people to see me as a human being.”

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview with NBC News.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against heard for an opinion piece that the actress wrote for Washington Post in December 2018 in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“I had never felt more removed from my own humanity,” he sentenced about his feelings during his relationship with Depp.

“I never had to instigate it. I responded to it. When (violence) becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” he stated with savannah.