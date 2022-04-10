Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp and announces she’s leaving social media

In the last decade we saw how the career of Johnny Depp (Minamata (35%), Waiting for the Barbarians (51%), Young Scissorhands (91%)) suffered severe setbacks, he went from being the highest paid actor in the world , to have one box office failure after another, and then in 2016 he experienced the scandal of his life with the stormy separation from his wife Amber Heard, whom he met on the set of The Rum Diary (2011). Depp was accused of hitting, and in 2018, after the #MeToo movement was shaking Hollywood, the actress published a column in Washington Post which left him very badly off.

Although Heard (The Danish Girl (69%), London Fields (0%), The Stand (80%)) did not directly mention Depp in her article, they all interpreted it as being inspired by the domestic violence he suffered at the hands of Depp. of the actor. The criticism of Warner Bros. for his participation in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (48%) made him angry, so the following year he launched his US$50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, and not only that, but also revealed audios where she admitted to beating him, which changed the general opinion, and Depp’s fans began to harass Amber on their social networks.

This scandal has clouded all the good things that have happened in recent years for both of them; Heard joined the DC Cinematic Universe in the role of Mera, and she truly looks like a character straight out of the live-action comics. However, the time to celebrate is not near, since the trial that Heard and Depp will face is approaching, and the actress has said goodbye to her followers on Instagram with a moving message, in which she confesses that she still feels love by Johnny, which makes matters more painful:

I’m going to go offline for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia where I will be facing my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me over an op-ed I wrote for the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of domestic violence and abuse. I never named it, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to relive the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I acknowledge the continued support I have been fortunate to receive over the years, and in the coming weeks I will lean on him more than ever. With love always, A.

Unfortunately, the soap opera is not close to ending, since Heard counter-sued Depp for US$ 100 million, and there is a bad precedent for Johnny, since last year the trial against the British newspaper was carried out. The Sun and he lost, for which he was fired from his role as Grindelwald from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (45%). Last year during his participation in the San Sebastian Festival he said the following about the “culture of cancellation” (via dead line):

It can be seen as a fact of history that has lasted for all this time, the culture of cancellation, that instant rush to judge based on what is essentially dirty air. It’s so out of control now that I can promise you that no one is safe. None of you, no one outside these doors. No one is safe. It only takes one prayer to end it all, the rug is pulled out from under your feet. It hasn’t just happened to me, it has happened to a lot of people. It happens to women and men. There are children who have suffered various types of discomfort. Sadly, they begin to think that it is normal, that it is their fault, when it is not.

