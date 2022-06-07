Amber Heard scenes in Aquaman 2 will be cut

The actress denounced that her role in the film ‘Aquaman’, where she plays ‘Mera’, had been reduced to 10 minutes; however, scenes may be permanently deleted

Days later, a Virginia court ruled in favor of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who went to trial with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard for a total of six weeks, sued her for defamation, forcing the aforementioned person to pay $15 million. for his ex-partner, who lost several projects in the case, and to which the Aquaman co-stars could join.

During the trial, Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, was summoned to testify, and in his speech he assured that the lack of chemistry between Hurd and Jason Momoa was palpable, for which they considered that the reduced screen time, he commented, did not I had a connection. to Depp’s media judgment, making it clear that if he lost the project, it would be more because of his attitude than because of the problems he was facing at the time.

“The biggest problem is that basically, Momoa and Heard, they didn’t have chemistry… you can fabricate a certain chemistry, and if you watch the movie it might look like they did, but there was a lot of post-production work to do that,” Hamada said.

Recent reports ensured that Warner Bros chose to eliminate the scenes that Amber Heard had already recorded for the film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, after knowing the verdict of the court, which also leaves aside the possibility of replacing the actress with another. In this case, the possible arrival of Emilia Clarke to the cast, as the followers of both DC Comics and Johnny Depp had asked the producer.

In this sense, the petition made by fans to replace or remove the actress from this film was launched through the change.org platform and, at the time of this publication, has collected 4.5 million signatures from those who agree to remove it. of this project, which could have been considered by Warner Bros and DC Films to prevent the second installment of Aquaman from being a box office failure due to the presence of the actress who lost the case against her ex-partner.