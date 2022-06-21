Amber Heard: science shows that her face is the most beautiful in the world

Fairfax (United States), 05/03/2022.- US actress Amber Heard speaks to her lawyer in the courtroom for the defamation trial against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 03 May 2022. US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife US actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse. (United States) EFE/EPA/JIM WATSON / POOL Photo: JIM WATSON/POOL

Amber Heard She has been surrounded by controversy in recent months as a result of the trial she had to face against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who had sued her for defamation. Despite all the accusations she made, the jury found against her.

Even so, the actress continues to be mentioned a lot, in fact, recently, a scientist proved that she has the most beautiful face in the world.

The Unilad portal shared that the Doctor Julian de Silvafrom the Center for Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, used facial mapping techniques to discover who has the most beautiful face on the entire planet.

The expert conducted this search in 2016 using the greek golden ratio of beauty from 1618, also known as ‘Fi’ or ‘Phi’. This proportion determines which are the perfect features or measurements for the face.

From this theory, Amber Heard’s score was 91.85%At that time, de Silva explained to US Weekly the following: “The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs throughout nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to keep the formula for the most beautiful faces in the world secret.”

“For a long time the Phi ratio of 1.618 was thought to hold the secret of beauty, but now with computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women.”

Using the same techniques, Julian de Silva discovered that Kim Kardashian has the best eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson has the best eyes, and Emily Ratajkowski has the best lips.

The doctor also created the perfect face by using Amber Heard’s nose, Kardashian’s eyebrows, Johansson’s eyes, Rihanna’s face shape, Ratajkowski’s lips and Kate Moss’s forehead.

On the other hand, the American actress recently spoke with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, referring to the “unfair” treatment she has received on social media from people who support Johnny Depp.

In this way, the team of the star of ‘Aquaman’ challenged the actor to give his own interview if he is not comfortable with what his ex-wife has said. A spokesperson for Heard said: “If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all of their questions.”