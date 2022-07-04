Amber Heard secretly meets Johnny Depp

Weeks after the jury’s decision was made public, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard remain a constant topic of conversation and debate. Although all the details of the trial are in the public domain, there are still aspects of the judicial process that come to light. And it is that, with the arrival of the latest news, it is known that the drama and the legal intermediation between the actors is far from over. One of the information that has recently emerged is that the protagonist of Aquaman secretly met the winner of the Golden Globe. Everything seems to indicate that another challenge begins.

The energy that circulates around both interpreters seems more alive than ever, since the strong media presence they enjoy will not go out soon. At this point, everyone knows that the start of this process is due to the denunciation of Johnny Depp. He argued against his ex-wife Amber Heard for writing a libelous article in the Washington Post, the media trial and what happened afterward is well known. What has stood out is that the model met in private with the producer and musician. Specifically to agree to a reduction in the price he has to pay for damaging his reputation.

However, they have not been able to reach an agreement, dealing with 10 million dollars in damages and another 350 thousand dollars in fines. So there will be an appeal.

Amber Heard will appeal the sentence of the trial for not being able to pay Johnny Depp

According to information provided by the Daily Mail, the judge has confirmed the verdict in the court record. After a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Court, which was not attended by any of those involved. Not having reached an amicable agreement between them or with the presence of their lawyers, Heard’s team has decided to initiate an appeal process. Both parties will have a period of 30 days to make the notice of appeal, the case will be presented in the Virginia Court of Appeals.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the star has already notified his desire to appeal and has given his team the green light to proceed. Something that was seen coming, since she has been in charge of pointing out that she does not have the necessary funds to cancel the debt. In addition to that, her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, commented the following: “She has excellent reasons to do it, there is a lot of evidence that was not admitted.” In that sense, both her advisers and her believe that she has nothing more to lose, since she considers that her career in Hollywood is over.

The truth is that Heard is going through a difficult time in terms of finances and his public image leaves much to be desired.. All this has led her to consider her immediate options, to this end, she would be willing to write a book where she discloses her intimacies, she recounts her OK! Magazine. In addition to money, her mission is to clarify her image.

Will the highest court have the same conclusion? Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other before the watchful eye of justice again.