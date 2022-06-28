Amber Heard selling an expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard will have to sell an expensive gift that he received at the time of Elon Musk in order to pay compensation to Johnny Depp after that lost in libel suit.

Heard had a relationship with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX And that meant he’s been on the receiving end of plenty of gifts from the South African billionaire.

One of these gifts was a carTesla Model X. This electric vehicle can travel 628 km on a single charge and has 1,200 horsepower. Despite being a fairly large car, it can do 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

Heard will have to sell the Tesla that Elon Musk gave him

In the past there has been controversy as to whether she bought the car herself, as it is an actress who can afford such thingsor if it was really a gift from Musk. Since this is the fully equipped version of the car, its value is about 130,000 dollars.

The judge in the Depp-Heard libel trial ruled that an editorial in the Washington Post of 2018 that Heard wrote s defamed the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The unanimous decision of the members of the jury culminated a seven week trial in a Virginia courtroom attended by dozens of witnesses and experts weighing whether Depp was abusive to Heard -or vice versa- during their 15 months of marriage.

Depp was awarded $15 million, but this was later reduced to $10.35 million due to the punitive damage limit according to state law.

Heard won on one count in her countersuit, in which demand 100 million dollars and argued that she had been defamed by a Depp press agent who called her accusations an “abuse hoax” in order to capitalize on the movement.me too‘. He was awarded $2 million.