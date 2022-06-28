Entertainment

Amber Heard selling an expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Amber Heard will have to sell an expensive gift that he received at the time of Elon Musk in order to pay compensation to Johnny Depp after that lost in libel suit.

Heard had a relationship with the founder of Tesla and SpaceX And that meant he’s been on the receiving end of plenty of gifts from the South African billionaire.

One of these gifts was a carTesla Model X. This electric vehicle can travel 628 km on a single charge and has 1,200 horsepower. Despite being a fairly large car, it can do 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

Heard will have to sell the Tesla that Elon Musk gave him

In the past there has been controversy as to whether she bought the car herself, as it is an actress who can afford such thingsor if it was really a gift from Musk. Since this is the fully equipped version of the car, its value is about 130,000 dollars.

The judge in the Depp-Heard libel trial ruled that an editorial in the Washington Post of 2018 that Heard wrote s defamed the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The unanimous decision of the members of the jury culminated a seven week trial in a Virginia courtroom attended by dozens of witnesses and experts weighing whether Depp was abusive to Heard -or vice versa- during their 15 months of marriage.

Depp was awarded $15 million, but this was later reduced to $10.35 million due to the punitive damage limit according to state law.

Heard won on one count in her countersuit, in which demand 100 million dollars and argued that she had been defamed by a Depp press agent who called her accusations an “abuse hoax” in order to capitalize on the movement.me too‘. He was awarded $2 million.

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

Disney offers $301 million to Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

4 mins ago

Emma Watson ‘went complete’ for 1 audition: ‘I put on tons of bronzer and a fake tan’

9 mins ago

Eddy Herrera sweeps the third chapter of “The Dominican Voice”, Milly conquers Ivanessa Guzmán

15 mins ago

“The Umbrella Academy”: we review the career of Genesis Rodríguez, who joined the cast in the third season

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button