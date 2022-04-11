Amber Heard shares a public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard shared a public message before “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (April 11) in Fairfax, Va., and Heard has expressed hope that once it’s concluded, the couple can “move on.”

This latest lawsuit stems from a lawsuit filed in 2019 by Depp, which alleges that Heard defamed him in an op-ed he wrote for Washington Post in 2018.

In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” He has asked for US$50 million in damages.

Heard filed a countersuit, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.” She has asked for $100 million in damages, and immunity from Depp’s lawsuits.

Before the trial, Heard told her Instagram followers, “I’m going to be offline for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia where I will face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.”

She continued: “Johnny is suing me over an op-ed I wrote on TI have Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named it, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

“I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world,” Heard said.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will go on trial next week (Getty Images)

“At this time, I acknowledge the continued support I have been fortunate to receive over the years, and in these next few weeks I will lean on him more than ever.”

In November 2020, Depp lost a libel suit in London against the publisher of The Sun after a 2018 headline called him a “wife beater” in relation to his ex-wife Heard.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he also lost an attempt to overturn the High Court ruling in March 2021.

Amber Heard shares a public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial (instagram)

However, Depp scored a rare legal victory after trying to discover whether Heard followed through on her promise to donate proceeds from her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

The following year, Depp suggested that he was being boycotted by Hollywood. At the time of his comments, the US was the only territory that had not released his latest film, Minamata. He was also replaced as Grindelwald in the franchise. Fantastic Beasts by Mads Mikkelsen.