Amber Heard shares her therapist’s notes to ‘prove’ Johnny Depp’s abuse

A few weeks have passed since the end of the most mediatic trial of all time and, against all odds and although the two were found guilty of a crime of defamation, Johnny Depp emerged victorious, winning public favor, somehow repairing his damaged image and having to pay a much lower compensation to Amber Heard, who did come out quite harmed by the process.

A process that she does not intend to leave behind, and while she prepares to appeal the jury’s decision with her team of lawyers, the actress has granted an exclusive interview to the journalist Savannah Guthrie, from the NBC News channel, where she defends her truth and shows evidence that the public has not yet seen and that, according to the actress, would more than prove the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.



Amber Heard does not plan to let her truth about what she lived with Johnny Depp be forgotten. Steve Helber / AP

The interview, which has been broadcast in two parts this week in the United States, will feature a special this Friday, which will be part of the legendary events program Dateline. There, the details of the case will be analyzed and, as can be seen in the 20-minute preview broadcast by the network, the actress arrives loaded with documentation. Specifically, the notes of one of her therapists, which “represent years and years of real-time explanations of what was happening.”

“These are years of notes, dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, which were taken by my doctor, to whom I told the abuse,” the actress explains, while in one of the documents, shown on screen and dated 2012, it says that Depp allegedly “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”



Amber Heard is honest like never before in this interview. YouTube/NBC NEWS

In another of the notes, in the same year, the actor would have allegedly “torn his nightgown and thrown it on the bed”, while one of the documents dated 2013 would speak of how Depp would have returned to “shaking her, throwing her against a wall and threaten to kill her.

Some documents that, although apparently very revealing, were not admitted as evidence in the trial that confronted the ex-partner.

Amber Heard reveals ‘years’ of therapy notes, alleges it proves Johnny Depp abuse https://t.co/N5iyhWGzel pic.twitter.com/XtKA7f7GoQ — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2022

In addition, the actress assured that she still loves her ex-husband: “Absolutely. I want him. I loved him with all my heart. I have no ill feelings or ill will towards him at all.”

Johnny Depp wants to move on and leave this story behind



Amber Heard wants to prove her truth and continue with the legal process to try to clear her name, but it seems that Johnny Depp has other ideas. After the trial, the actor simply wants to “move on”, something that he has already communicated publicly and that he does not seem to have sat very well with his ex-wife.



Johnny Depp, in Birmingham, on June 9. GTRES

The actor joined the popular social network TikTok with a message for his “loyal” followers, whom he thanked for their support from the start. With a cocktail of his images accompanied by his music, the actor assured that after “having been together” above all and having managed to “do the right thing” thanks to his support, he encouraged them to “move forward” all together . A message that made Amber Heard react, who already described the jury’s decision as “disappointing” after the trial.





Judith Del Rio

Thus, the actress made herself heard through a spokesperson, who issued a very clear statement: “Just as Johnny Depp says that he ‘moves on’, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict to victims of domestic violence is… Be afraid to stand up and tell what is happening to you”. Something that she seems to be doing to the letter.

