Amber Heard shares new evidence of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard does not give up proving his innocence in the case of defamation against Johnny Deppeven though a seven-person jury in a Virginia court ruled in favor of the actor earlier this month.

Two weeks after the verdict, Amber is expressing her frustrations about how the trial turned out and claims that potentially crucial evidence never made it to the courtroom.

The ‘Aquaman’ actress assures that some notes taken by your therapistto whom she was informing about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp, would have led the juries to side with her.

“There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2012 from the beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to.”Heard said in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

He also introduced Guthrie your therapist’s notes which represent “years of real-time explanations of what was going on.”

Such paperwork allegedly shows that Heard told her therapist that Depp “beat her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”but his lawyers were barred from introducing the documents into evidence after the judge dismissed them as “hearsay.”

Despite being found guilty of defamation, Heard has not retracted any of the claims she made against Depp. She also insisted in her interview that nor is he a “vengeful” person who is trying to “seek revenge” against him, saying:

“One thing I can tell you is that I am not vindictive. This would be a really lousy way to get revenge. As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal. I just want people to see me as a human being.”

On the other hand, Amber told Savannah that she also wants to move on: “I look forward to living my life and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me. I will continue to walk through this with my head held high,” she expressed.

On June 1, a Fairfax County jury ruled unanimously in Depp’s favor, finding that Heard “intentionally and maliciously” defamed him when he wrote his 2018 Washington Post op-ed about his experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. .

Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, however Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to the Virginia statutory cap of $350,000.

Amber Heard won a small victory, as the jury partially found in favor of her defamation counterclaim, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

