Amber Heard shows her daughter on Instagram in a very tender video

After the surprise announcement a few days ago, in which the 35-year-old actress posted a tender image of her with her baby on Instagram, now Amber Heard, always on social media, wanted to share with her friends a tender video of her new gem .

The announcement, which came as a surprise, was accompanied by a long caption, in support of his choice to become a single parent: “I wanted to do it on my terms. I realize how radical it is for a woman to make one of the choices that will most affect our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it will be normal not to have a ring on your finger while still wanting a full crib“.

The name of the girl, who was born on April 8, is a tribute to the actress’s mom, Paige, who died last May. A child who, according to PageSix, she would be born to a surrogate mother. A source close to the actress, in fact, would have revealed that some years ago she was diagnosed with being unable to carry a pregnancy to term. “The important thing,” said the anonymous source, “is that Amber is honest and open about the birth of the baby. There are so many women who feel they cannot talk about their fertility problems, are worried and embarrassed about it. Amber wants them to feel supported and understand that there are several ways to have a baby even if you have fertility problems. “

Amber Heard presents her daughter on Instagram

The video posted on Instagram shows the baby in her mother’s arms while enjoying a good smoothie. The caption accompanying the post makes fans smile “You can take the girl out of Los Angeles, but you can’t take Los Angeles out of the girl,” which they comment with emojis and affectionate phrases.