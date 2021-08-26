News

Amber Heard shows her training for the film [VIDEO]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

aquaman, amber heard

The start of filming for Aquaman 2, new chapter dedicated to the King of Atlantis played by Jason Momoa, is upon us. For this reason, the cast is preparing properly from a physical point of view to follow the commands of director James Wan. Among them, of course, there is Amber Heard. The actress on Twitter posted an excerpt of her hard training which she is undergoing to be ready to return to play Mera.

This could be the Austin star’s life work. In fact, according to the latest rumors reported by the insider Daniel Richtman, the cachet she will receive following this film could lead her to be the highest paid actress in the world, breaking the record that until now was of Scarlett Johansson (details here).

However, its presence in this new DC project is not without controversy. As you know, in fact, Amber Heard is in the middle of a gigantic lawsuit that has put her in front of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The latter, due to legal disputes, was fired by Warner Bros who decided not to reconfirm him in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the next films of the saga of Fantastic Beasts. However, the same house has decided instead not to exempt Heard, engaged in Aquaman 2 from its duties.

This difference in treatment has raised a giant crawl space among fans. In recent weeks there have been a large number of protests on the web, through which many people are threatening to boycott the new home film. A.D (details here).

In addition, a petition was also launched, which reached almost two million signatures, to ask for the dismissal of the actress (details here). However Warner Bros and the Heard they seem to ignore all these controversies and go their own way. We’ll see if it turns out to be the right choice.

Loading...
Advertisements

In theory, I’m a journalist. Basically I write about beautiful things on a beautiful site. Why come on, no one is cooler than the Monkey.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

936
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
753
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
563
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
550
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
482
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top