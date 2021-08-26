Amber Heard shows her training for the film [VIDEO]

The start of filming for Aquaman 2, new chapter dedicated to the King of Atlantis played by Jason Momoa, is upon us. For this reason, the cast is preparing properly from a physical point of view to follow the commands of director James Wan. Among them, of course, there is Amber Heard. The actress on Twitter posted an excerpt of her hard training which she is undergoing to be ready to return to play Mera.

This could be the Austin star’s life work. In fact, according to the latest rumors reported by the insider Daniel Richtman, the cachet she will receive following this film could lead her to be the highest paid actress in the world, breaking the record that until now was of Scarlett Johansson (details here).

However, its presence in this new DC project is not without controversy. As you know, in fact, Amber Heard is in the middle of a gigantic lawsuit that has put her in front of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The latter, due to legal disputes, was fired by Warner Bros who decided not to reconfirm him in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the next films of the saga of Fantastic Beasts. However, the same house has decided instead not to exempt Heard, engaged in Aquaman 2 from its duties.

This difference in treatment has raised a giant crawl space among fans. In recent weeks there have been a large number of protests on the web, through which many people are threatening to boycott the new home film. A.D (details here).

In addition, a petition was also launched, which reached almost two million signatures, to ask for the dismissal of the actress (details here). However Warner Bros and the Heard they seem to ignore all these controversies and go their own way. We’ll see if it turns out to be the right choice.