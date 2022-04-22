Amber Heard shows photos of drugs and Johnny Depp ‘passed out’

DSince we continue to live in a prejudiced society, trials like the one against Johnny Depp against Amber Heard are often inundated with evidence of substance abuse to incriminate one of the parties involved. In this case, Amber Heard has tried to maintain a clean image against the always bohemian Johnny Depp.

Currently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as victim of domestic abuse.

The testimonies and statements in the defamation trial of one of the most famous couples, and now controversialfrom the United States, continue to give people something to talk about.

At trial, the actor has repeatedly spoken of his battle against substance abuse and denies that he uses them to party. In his opinion, Depp consumes different types of substances as a way to escape from the reality that he lives. Virtually everyone who is addicted to drugs has the same problem and suffers from many different mental health problems.

Rottenborn: This is you passed out?#JohnnyDepp: Passed out is an interesting word. I was asleep. Depp says he just worked a 17-hour day. He claims #AmberHeard stuck the ice cream in his hand knowing he was nodding off. “That was a wonderful picture for her to take.” pic.twitter.com/sJv06RKOcy ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 21, 2022

But trials like this expose any addict in society, as the defense tried to do. Amber Heard in Thursday’s trial proceedings. In different tests of the team of advisers of the accused, they showed a total of three images that try to incriminate Johnny Depp. Perhaps the most graphic is a photo of Johnny completely asleep sitting on a sofa with a large glass of ice cream spilling all over him.

As soon as Johnny saw her and the defense said he was “passed out,” he joked, “I wasn’t participating in the ice cream fest. That was a wonderful photo for her to take. ‘Passed out’ is an interesting word. I was asleepsaid Johnny after admitting he had just gotten off a 17 hour shift and was taking prescription opiates to help him sleep better.

The other two images that Amber Heard’s team submitted are of a gigantic stash of dope which pretty much explains itself. They showed texts from 2012 where Depp admits that he loves to smoke marijuana. He also acknowledged that this photo was taken in his recording studio.

But the most interesting photo by far is of a table on which there are four lines of what appears to be cocaine, a full whiskey glass, a pillbox marked with Depp’s name, a pack of cigarettes, a driver’s license and a Keith Richards CD. Johnny admitted that this photo from 2013 was taken when he “fell off the car”.