Amber Heard, single mom with surrogate. And would that be progress?

People get tired of waiting for the right one. I get impatient to wait for 23 which is always ten minutes late, imagine when I have to wait, you don’t know who and you don’t know when. Then maybe it even shows up without a rag of flower.

Maybe four years ago when he decided that she would become a mother “on her terms”, as she wrote in a post on her Ig profile where she announces the birth of her baby girl, too actress Amber Heard was of this opinion.

Single mom by choice… and by chance

A shipwrecked story with the actor Johnny Depp behind, fed to the press who did not spare herself. Accusations of domestic violence to the ex, statements that have bounced for months on social media and on all the front pages of news and gossip, courts, a legal tussle still in progress.

Actually it looks like Amber is in one relationship with the filmmaker Bianca Butti now, but the little one Oonagh Paige had last April 8 with the surrogate and of which the mother recently broke the news on social networks, it is legally only “hers” (like all the things you choose and pay with your money, on the other hand).

Many agree with Amber that that of the motherhood experienced as a single is a big step forward:

“I hope we will get to the point where it is normal not to want a ring to have a cradle”,

Heard again writes.

You don’t need a ring but another woman’s uterus does

The goal of a civilization where there is no need to ask anyone’s permission to buy that baby-sized joy with the smell of talcum powder for free. That everyone here wants to choose happiness even if there is one behind it surrogate mother who does not really have much choice, if not poverty and contractual clauses where he put the cross on “I agree”. Everyone thinks they know what is best for themselves, engulfing others with their desires and finding themselves with a child in their arms perhaps, but more alone than before.

It’s true Amber, relationships can hurt

Of course, being in a relationship isn’t always all roses (indeed, about flowers in the literal sense of the word, you can always do better and more). And anyway, without getting to domestic violence (always to be condemned, no ifs and buts), in all the stories there comes the moment when the bread knife that is in the top drawer with all the knives friends since we decided that that is their place is in the pans.

Then we wonder if we wouldn’t have been better off alone. We, and our knives well packed in the right place where we can always find them. Instead relationships mess up your life and it’s all about trying to sketch, throw digs and say “it doesn’t matter” and bite the bullet and scream and go back to apologize and also decide that knives are good in any drawer, from today.

Amber did not find the right one to share this experience (if we can call him that, in short, like two nights in a tent on the Gran Sasso without a a little bit yes, however) so much to decide that it was better to have it alone (then “doing it” alone is another matter).

To be self-sufficient

We don’t need anyone to be mothers. At least not today when we are spoiled for choice between assisted fertilization, a rented uterus and company, we just need money.

We don’t need a ring or a promise. Too much late night love movies and no guarantee that it will last.

But we need not believe we are self-sufficient. And that’s when we begin to find them, the right man and woman. Otherwise, even if they revealed themselves to us, we would still be too busy to be enough for ourselves to notice it.

The right man or woman does not happen: they meet perhaps, on the street or as in one of those films by Nicolas Sparks, but then it is all to be built. It’s effort, it’s joy, it’s “I order a salad on the first date”, it’s anything but easy anyway.

We can count on ourselves, but we deserve more

Let’s not let the stories that ended badly, those that turned out to be a hole in the water and we would have gladly canceled, as perhaps happened to Amber, prevent us from believing again that it is worth it, from believing again in this complex thing and beautiful that we call “relationship”.

Otherwise violence, despair, sadness, resignation, selfishness will have won and we really don’t deserve this (and that child doesn’t deserve it either).

The right man and woman they are not the ones we would have a child with: they are also that, secondly, but first of all they are those with which we want to question ourselves, to bare what we really are, to share dreams and anger, for better or for worse, to decide where to put the bread knife.

The risk is that it won’t be just motherhood that will be a lonely journey.