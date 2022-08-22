Amber Heard: So were her intimate parties with Elon Musk

It seems that Amber Heard It will continue to be a trend, regardless of whether it has something to do with Johnny Depp or not. And it is that, according to recent reports, the actress of “Aquaman” would have participated in multiple intimate or sexual parties attended by billionaires such as the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk.

According to the media, this information was revealed by Jessica Reed Kraus, who has been conducting a deep investigation into the actress’s past. The report notes that “tech gods, venture capitalists, founders, top executives, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs” attended the Los Angeles wild party, which takes place “about once a month.”

According to reports, the parties were fueled by “alcohol, sex and large amounts of MDMA”. The report noted that Amber Heard not only attended these parties, but that she also convinced other women to attend. However, Heard was the center of attention during the wild nights most of the time.

“A group of hot young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage, Amber in a throne-like chair in the center“, the report noted.

As if that weren’t enough, Amber Heard’s ex Tasya Van Ree and Cara Delevingne also attended one of these sex parties. The report says that the actress quickly gained favor with the group, as she can easily attract others. young actresses hard-pressed to work “as escorts and make appearances or perform at these events” for Musk and his tech cronies.

The report also included photos of the “Aquaman” actress at some of these private parties along with Cara Delevingne, with whom a well-known threesome has also been speculated. A source cited in the report also claimed that Heard was a “blackmail queen.”

According to the report, one of the partygoers said that Heard was always filming to the founder of SpaceX and that “it would make Elon very angry, so incriminating events could happen and then film it all.”

The report noted that Elon Musk was helping the actress with her legal bills from her defamation lawsuit because he had “something dark about him”but none of this has been confirmed, especially since the billionaire decided not to testify in the trial between the actress and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

???Thread: Unlike other threads, we want to make it clear that the following information came from someone named “Gia”, which is a pseudonym to protect her identity. TW: dr*gs, queerbaiting, violence, s*x parties pic.twitter.com/vlhaWEShdF — sea (@vaersac) August 4, 2022

Amber Heard was a stripper, according to Johnny Depp

According to international media, the lawyers of Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp’s group wanted to reveal embarrassing parts of the actress’s personal life, including her brief time working as a stripper and escort.

According to various reports, this was revealed in the more than 6,000 pages of court documents unsealed last weekend, which reveal how lawyers for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp tried to get evidence from each other in Virginia court.

In one of the documents, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, wrote that nude photos of the actress or comments from escort services or stripping “would be grossly distracting and unfairly damaging insofar as they portray Amber Heard as a sex symbol instead of a women’s rights activist against domestic abuse.“

For its part, Heard’s group of lawyers also wanted to expose the actor’s medications to show that he supposedly has erectile dysfunction, arguing that this was relevant, as it was one of the main reasons why he attacked the actress. with a bottlewhich Depp repeatedly maintained was a lie.

