Amber Heard sold her mansion in the Mojave desert after losing the trial with Johnny Depp

In early June, seven jurors in Fairfax, Virginia, made a decisive decision and They ended the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The result did not favor the actress since it established that she did defame the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean when declaring victim of domestic abuse in a well-remembered article The Washington Post, published in 2018.

Thus, who gives life to Mera in Aquaman He must pay $8 million in compensation damages plus $350,000 in damages, an amount that clearly compromised his financial capacity.

According to the latest reports, Amber Heard sold her California home after being ordered to pay all that money. After the trial, his lawyers have said on several occasions that he does not have the resources to face that amount, they even appealed the result and now the portal TMZ reported about the measure that the actress would have taken to be able to fulfill part of that commitment.

According to the aforementioned media, the actress He sold his house in Yucca Valley, in the Mojave desert, for just over a million dollars, which means double the price for which you bought it.

The house that Amber Heard would have sold in Yucca Valley after the trial with Johnny Depp @DirtDotCom

The house that Amber Heard sold It is located 200 kilometers east of Los Angeles. and, according to reports, it is not a typical destination for a Hollywood star, since it is located in a small “rural” town. The property is also close to Joshua Tree National Park and Palm Springs.

The house that Amber Heard would have sold in Yucca Valley after the trial with Johnny Depp @DirtDotCom

The residence that Amber Heard would have said goodbye to has a large open-plan kitchenliving room, dining room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows with desert views, and as one of its hallmarks is a 110-foot bridge that residents can use to cross a dry creek.

The house that Amber Heard would have sold in Yucca Valley after the trial with Johnny Depp @DirtDotCom

The property has 230 square meters on a single floor built in 2015, with three bedrooms, a garage for three cars and a plot of more than 24,000 meters. Amber had bought it for $570,000 a few years ago.

FILE – Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Although it was thought that the controversy after the media trial could diminish once the verdict was known, what It is true that more and more details continue to come to light. Immediately after the result, Heard’s and Johnny’s attorneys appeared in various media outlets to give their side of the story.

Camille Vázquez, who led the lawyers who defended the actor, became a sensation and was also surprised by his closeness to his client. On the other hand, the actress’s team has also remained under the spotlight, but to give statements that try to warn about the financial impact that the ruling has caused to his client.

Last July 21Heard’s team officially appealed, saying there were mistakes made during the trial that would have dissuaded the jury from drawing the correct conclusions.. Later, in a battle between litigants, the actor’s defenders Pirates of the Caribbean filed an appeal against the court’s decision to award Heard $2 million in punitive damages.

The actress was also denied her request for a mistrial after arguing that one of the jurors was not eligible in the case. According to his team, the subpoena was for his father, who has the same name and also shares the same address. So, with so many details on the table, the problems between the two actors are far from over.