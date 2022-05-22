Amber Heard speaks perfect Spanish and surprises fans

Beyond the trial that Amber Heard faces before Johnny Depp, the actress has a Hollywood career of almost 20 years and there are many aspects of her life that have been overshadowed by her failed marriage with the famous actor.

One of them that has amazed is the almost perfect Spanish that the 36-year-old actress speaks and this is demonstrated by the videos of several interviews that they did to her during the promotion of Aquaman, in 2018, and that resurfaced these days regarding the controversy over the trial with Depp.

Even the reporters were surprised to learn that he speaks and understands Spanish very well, since at no time did he stop the interviews or want to speak in English.

In an interview with the Spanish journalist Rosa Gamazo, Amber begins to speak in Spanish by expressing a compliment for the blouse that the communicator was wearing and that is how it went, she did not speak English.

In addition, she touched on the theme of female empowerment thanks to the character of Mera: “she is a woman of arms, she is strong, intelligent and I love that she has a very important and independent part”.

Likewise, Amber mentioned the Me Too movement, after Gamazo asked her about the orange bow that she wore in support of women who suffer from violence: “It is a serious, worldwide problem, and money, religion, or class do not matter, all levels are affected. We need to start attracting attention.”

It should be remembered that the reason facing Jonnhy Depp and Amber Heard in court is because the actress wrote in The Washington Post, in 2018, that she was a victim of sexual violence, which led to the demand of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean to show that they are defamation.

Questioned in another interview about the good Spanish she practices, Heard explained that it is because she is originally from Texas and has always had contact with Latinos.

“We don’t have any translator, you have impeccable Spanish,” the presenter told him.

Her courtship with Valentino Lanús

Within these “surprises” around Amber Heard, fans remembered that she had a relationship with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús more than 16 years ago.

The 31-year-old protagonist of Televisa’s youth soap operas met the actress thanks to a mutual friend. She was barely 20 years old and began her career in Hollywood in the films Friday Night Lights, Drop Dead Sexy and North Country.

It is now understood that language was never a problem in their courtship that only lasted 10 months and they decided to go their separate ways because Amber wanted to focus on her career.

In February 2015, Amberd Heard and Johnny Depp get married, to separate 15 months later and sign the divorce in January 2017, but another chapter full of accusations and lawsuits would begin.