Amber Heard spends her days as a refugee in Mallorca after trial with Johnny Depp

Far from the public spotlight, actress Amber Heard spends her days as a refugee in the small town of Costitx, located in Mallorca (Spain). Even there she left after the legal process for defamation that pitted her against Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, in which she was sentenced to pay him $10.5 million, while the actor must pay her $2 million.

According to reports from the Spanish press, the residents of this Majorcan town usually see the actress from “Aquaman” walking through its streets and parks, or shopping in some establishment. She did not make her move to this area of ​​the Balearic Islands alone, but in the company of her one-year-old daughter and her current partner, the photographer Bianca Butti.

Amber Heard’s pseudonym

the american portal TMZ also offered records of the stay of Amber Heard in the Spanish town by publishing photographs in which the actress appears, along with her daughter and girlfriend, spending time in a park with swings. Diario Mallorca, for its part, reported that the interpreter uses the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary to go unnoticed.

On Instagram, a social network where Amber Heard has more than five million followers, there are some photographs of her in the streets of Palma de Mallorca, published in January this year, as well as others in Madrid. Apparently, Spain is the country to which the 36-year-old artist had been planning to leave for some time.

Amber Heard seeks to reopen the trial against Johnny Depp

Last August, Amber Heard terminated the appointment of his head lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, and hired a new legal team to appeal the verdict of the media trial for defamation that he starred in with his ex-partner, Johnny Depp.

depending on the medium The Independent, the actress confirmed that she will have a new representative who will lead her legal defense. As is known, Judge Penney Azcárate dismissed the appeal filed by Heard in which she asked to annul the defamation trial against Depp, since one of the jurors attended instead of another.

However, the judge argued that the lawyers for Amber Heard they have not been able to allege how the “inclusion of this person could harm her in any way”. “The only evidence for the court is that this juror, like the rest, complied with his oath and the orders of the court, which is subject to his verdict,” he asserted.

This time, the case will be handled by jurists David L. Axerod and Jay Ward Brown, members of the Ballard Spahr firm, a team that represented the newspaper New York Times in the defamation case against the former governor of Alaska (United States), Sarah Palin.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 20 BLONDE… Is the controversy justified?

The controversy was armed with “Blonde”, the film about Marilyn Monroe that has just been released on Netflix. Is it misogynistic as they say? Or a different story that makes her attractive? Lucia Barja and Renato León analyze the film about the Hollywood icon. 7 years of bad luck if you don’t listen to this super episode.