Amber Heard, stalked by her haters

05.26.2022 9:57 p.m.

Maradona already has his museum… on a plane

Maradona already has his own plane-museum. Its about Tango D10S, an aircraft that will function as a traveling museum that aims to travel the world. The aircraft incorporates mythical images of the soccer starlike the one that kisses the cup that Argentina won in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Plane dedicated to Maradona / EFE

Ray Liotta dies at 67

The actor Ray Liotta He died this Thursday at the age of 67. This has been confirmed by the North American specialized media dead linewhich confirms that the interpreter has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was recording the film Dangerous Waters. In this new production, Liotta shared a cast with Saffron BurrowsEric Dane and Odeya Rush.

Ray Liotta in the series ‘Shades of Blue’ / EP

Charlène de Monaco talks about Alberto and her marriage

The former South African swimmer has broken her silence after months of absence in the principality of Monaco and wanted to clarify what her relationship is with her husband, Prince Albert. The rumors They persecute the marriage and he has tried to take iron out of the matter, although he recognizes his weaknesses.

“Like everyone else, we are human beings. And like all human beings, we have emotions and fragilitiesonly that our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is broadcast to the whole world”, he points out. Despite everything, he assures that “Alberto has been a huge support. We have talked about these rumors together and he has done everything he can to protect our children and me.”

Prince Albert and Charlène of Monaco / EP

Sebastián Yatra’s new ‘filtered’ video

If he did not have enough with the alleged sex video, the Colombian singer has seen how these days he became viral for other images in which he is seen in a restaurant ensure that “neither Camilo nor Rauw… they are in love… Look, I have realized in the years that I have been working in this profession … “.

Yatra has quickly come out to clarify that it is only a promotional joke for his next song in which his companions singers whom he assures that he loves.

The singer Sebastián Yatra / EFE

Shakira, between the ropes

Shakira is one step closer to sitting in the dock for defrauding Tax authorities. This has been ruled by Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), which has dismissed the appeal filed by the singer to avoid going to trial for a alleged tax fraud. The artist appealed against the judge’s decision to prosecute her for avoiding the payment of €14.5 million. The Court of Barcelona now confirms the continuation of the procedure issued in July last year by the Court of Instruction 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona).

The singer declared that during the investigated period she lived in Bahamas, while the judge alleges that it was “public knowledge” that since 2011 it had been installed in Spain. Specifically, in Barcelona. At that time she had just started her relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué and the treasury maintains that the Colombian had settled on the floor of the striker of the barca. However, Shakira did not officially establish her tax residence in our country until 2015. The law states that if a person spends more than half of the year in Spainit is considered that you must pay taxes to the Treasury for all your income and this will be the struggle to be held in the courts of first instance.

Shakira /INSTAGRAM

Ellen DeGeneres’ skid with Jennifer Lawrence

The mythical presenter has talked about more in her last interview with the protagonist of The Hunger Games. The actress he was at home taking care of his baby, where DeGeneres once lived. are now neighbors and they seem to see each other often.

Speaking of little Ellen, she blurted out, “By the way, sometimes I hear you talking to him and it’s beautiful”. A few words that have surprised many because JLaw has never said the sex of the creature. Is it a slip or a way of speaking?

United States anchor Ellen DeGeneres / EP

The Rolling Stones are already in Madrid

In their private plane and with a smile from ear to ear, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richard They have arrived in Madrid to start their Sixty European tour on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. The tour celebrates its 60th anniversary on stage and reviews his career with all his greatest hits.

The Rolling Stones land in Madrid / EP

Georgina Rodríguez surprises in Cannes

The Spanish influencer with the most followers on Instagram has reappeared in style at the Cannes Film Festival. The model caught all eyes and became the most acclaimed of a red carpet for which Shakira and the top model also paraded this Wednesday Kaia Gerber.

Radiant, Georgina has reappeared fully recovered from childbirth, showing off her great guy with a very elegant design by Ali Karoui. A plunging neckline glitter dressback in the air, mermaid cut with tail and a sensual opening in one of her legs.

Georgina Rodríguez at the Cannes Film Festival / EP

Amber Heard, frightened by her ‘haters’

The trial in which the actress is accused of defamation by Johnny Depp it’s being very hard for her. The version changes of the facts have been a constant and has earned some enemies.

The interpreter feels “harassed, humiliated, threatened every day. Even for the mere fact of entering this court, of sitting here in front of the world, of using the worst parts of my lifethe things that I have lived, to humiliate myself…”, he laments. “Lpeople want to kill me And they tell me every day. The people want put me in the microwaveand they tell me,” he says.

The actress Amber Heard / EFE

Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults

american actor kevin spacey62, has been accused this Thursday by the British prosecution of four crimes of sexual assault against three men, as well as “making a person participate in sexual activity with penetration without consent“.

The first accusations date back to November 2017, when the Old Vic theater in London stated that it had received 20 different complaints from 20 men who accused the interpreter of inappropriate behavior. All of them came into contact with him at the theater or had some kind of relationship. relationship with the center between 1995 and 2013. The Met immediately began investigating the case.

Actor Kevin Spacey/EP

Isabel II, ready to break the protocol

Times change and age matters. The Queen of England He lives it in his own flesh this last year in which he has suffered more than one ailment. Now, he even considers skipping protocol in Ascotwhere she walked every day with a horse carriage before each day.

“A ride in a carriage it is no longer possible for Your Majesty“, Point out sources close to Buckingham. It is not just about the movement of transport but its steps. Of course, Elizabeth II is so clear that she wants to go that she thinks skip the protocol and attend and leave by car.