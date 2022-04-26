Amber Heard starring in her own drama

When the race Amber Heard finally seemed to stand out in the movies, a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp has diverted attention to more personal issues, typical of a dramatic Hollywood script.

After the premiere of the last series in which he acted, Heard will return to the big screen next year as one of the characters in the second installment of ‘Aquaman’.

From Texas to Hollywood

Born in Texas, United States36 years ago, Amber Heard is the eldest of two daughters raised by a Catholic marriage made up of a commercial contractor and an Internet researcher.

Heard grew up in a backcountry, learning to hunt, fish, and ride horses from his father. After participating in Beauty contests and trying modeling for a while began to project herself towards the world of entertainment.

The conservative family and social environment that surrounded her led her to drop out of school at age 17 to forge her own acting career in Los Angeles.

A race of perseverance

Acting is a very competitive world in Hollywoodbut Heard had in her favor a firm will and a physiognomy that did not go unnoticed.

In 2004 he knew he was in the right place when he got the call for a short appearance in two series: ‘Jack and Bobby’ and ‘The Mountain’.

That same year his name appeared in the credits of a college horror film called ‘SideFx’ and in the sports drama ‘Friday Night Lights’, casually set in his native Texas.

Since then, his performances have become more and more frequent in series and films drama, horror, romance, comedy and more.

A still unknown Heard had the opportunity to play the younger version of Charlize Theron in the film ‘In the land of men’ (2005).

In almost 20 years of career and 51 audiovisual productionsin Heard’s filmography there are well-known titles such as ‘Californication’, ‘Pineapple Express’, ‘Locked Up’, ‘Magi Mike XXL’, ‘The Danish Girl’ or ‘The Rum Diaries’.

It was in this last production that she met and fell in love with Johnny Depp, with whom she had a short marriage between 2016 and 2017.

His arrival in the DC Comic universe

Her career finally seemed to take off when she was cast as Tomas Curry and his alter ego Mera in ‘The Justice League’ (2017).

Heard made her debut in the superhero universe playing the ‘Princess of the sea’, a character with superhuman strength and the power to control the waters.

His performance allowed him to repeat the role in ‘Aquaman’ (2018) and, despite the scandal of her divorce, she will appear again in the sequel ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ (2023).

A life of controversy

To the achievements in her career as an actress, a series of controversies have been added around her personal life.

In 2010, Heard made headlines when she admitted to being bisexual, during the gala of the Alliance of Gays and Lesbians against defamation. Following the statements, she went public with her relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree.

The courtship itself with Depp was a source of controversy due to the difference in 22 years old that separate her from the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

At the time, it was speculated that the actress had also had something to do with the separation of Depp and vanessa paradisewith whom he ended after 14 years of relationship.

After divorcing Depp, Heard has been linked to Elon Musk and the photographer Bianca Butty. In April 2021, the actress welcomed her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard through Surrogate motherhood.

The actress and now mother has also been recognized as a human rights activist. She is an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union and has campaigned for human rights, domestic violence, and parenthood.

The judgment of the 100 million

In 2019, Depp filed the lawsuit against Heard for defamation, after the publication of an article in the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a “victim of domestic violence”. The actor is asking $50 million to repair the damage that, according to him, the actress has caused in his career.

For her part, Heard has asked $100 million in a counterclaim. The actress also accuses her ex-husband of having orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

The hearings that began on April 12 will last for six weeks approximately.