Amber Heard suffered “physical and sexual violence”, according to a psychologist – People – Culture

continues the Johnny Depp libel lawsuit against Amber Heard and, for the first time, a witness for the actress took the stand. This is clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who He assures that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress as a result of Depp’s violent actions towards her.

According to his statement, Heard told him several times during the relationship about Depp’s abuse, from forcing her to have sexual intercourse to the point of inserting objects into her vagina without her consent.

In the description of the facts, the doctor was explicit regarding the alleged violence. “He forced her to perform oral sex on him when he was upset. These were not moments of love, these were moments of dominance,” Hughes testified.

Furthermore, according to what the psychologist said, these were not isolated moments. Heard would have suffered from constant sexual abuse by the actor. “If he couldn’t do it, he would get upset and blame her.”

(We recommend: Kailia Posey, protagonist of meme and viral GIF, died at the age of 16).

It’s a vicious circle of trying to understand how you can be with that person who hurts you but at the same time you love.

According to the psychologist, Depp was a deeply jealous person who controlled various aspects of the life of the actress. According to the experiences that the actress told the doctor, Depp did not let her wear her clothes, which in her opinion were “very revealing”.

Also, according to the testimony, Depp would get upset if the actress talked to men or women who he felt were flirting with him and even told him what roles he could or could not audition for.

The psychologist, who is an expert in domestic violence, commented that it can be very difficult for women in abusive relationships to simply leave them: “It’s a vicious circle of trying to understand how you can be with that person who hurts you but at the same time you love.”

(Keep reading: The ‘queen of divorces’ lawyer who defended Johnny Depp in his).

Johnny sues Heard for $50 million, while she countersue him for $100 million.

She further added: “The most dangerous time for a woman in an abusive relationship is when she is leaving, that is when she is most likely to be killed. Staying keeps her safe.”

In court it has become clear that Heard has used physical and verbal violence towards Depp, Well, an audio of her accepting it reveals it.

On this, the doctor commented that there are differences in violence when a small person attacks a larger person, because, according to her, the violence that Depp exerted on Heard was “intimidating and threatening to her well-being”, while on the contrary it was not. affected the actor in the same way, adding: “That’s just physics, it’s just proportional force.”

(You may be interested: Fans of Johnny Depp remembered when the actor shone at the Met Gala).

After a forensic examination and an interview of around 22 hours with Heard, the psychologist concluded that her story is consistent with what is known about intimate partner violence and that the actress suffered abuse marked by physical, psychological and sexual violencewhereby He diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress.

The trial has been public and several Internet users have chosen their side. Until the time of Depp’s statements, the vast majority supported the actor and believed in his innocence. Nevertheless, Text messages revealed in the middle of the trial between Depp and his friends have shown that he did have violent thoughts such as “burning” and “raping” Heard.

More news

– Kim Kardashian, how many kilos did you lose to wear a Marilyn Monroe dress?

– A woman appears who poured Karol G a drink: “Things are not as they seem”

– This is what Santiago, the son of Tino Asprilla, dedicates himself to today.

– ‘I started teaching my 2- and 3-year-olds about sex’: mother