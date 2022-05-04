Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress due to Depp’s abuse, according to psychologist

Actress Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of “physical and sexual abuse” by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, according to statements Tuesday by forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes in the trial facing the ex-partner.

The psychologist explained that the issuance of this diagnosis comes after accumulating 29 hours of therapy with the actress and after reviewing the recording of these sessions.

“There are several indications of cases of violence and sexual abuse found in this relationship (…) due to his obsessive jealousy (of Johnny Depp),” Hughes said before the jury of the dispute that began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia). , USA).

According to the psychologist’s testimony, the scenes of physical or sexual abuse occurred when Depp was “drunk or drugged”, and worsened if he was “more enraged than normal” after not being satisfied with a shoot.

Hughes specified that Depp allegedly even pushed Heard on the bed and “ripped off her nightgown to try to have sex with her.”

If last week it was Depp’s lawyers who portrayed Heard as the person who held a position of abuse in the relationship, now it is the defense of the actress who tries to counteract this image with the version of her witnesses and experts.

In fact, Hughes is the first of these who has been summoned by Heard’s lawyers in his defense phase.

Depp and Heard maintain a legal battle after the defamation lawsuit in which Depp demands compensation of 50 million dollars due to the publication of an article in The Washington Post in 2018, after their divorce, in which she claimed having suffered “domestic abuse”.