Amber Heard surprised by speaking fluent Spanish and expressing her love for Mexico | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Now that all attention is on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp due to the defamation trial they are currently going through, social network users have recalled some striking details in the actress’s career. One of them was her relationship with the Mexican Valentino Lanús in 2006 and, in the last hours, they have also recovered some interviews where the actress It shows that he is fluent in Spanish.

In December 2018, Amber was promoting Aquaman, tape that stars alongside Jason Momoa. As part of the advertising campaign in Latin America, Heard talked about his character in fluent Spanish.

“A woman of arms, she is… a warrior, fierce, a woman who is independent, with strength and agency; she drives the story, she fights for everything and I love that no one… not a damsel in distress”, Said the actress about Mera.

Heard also spoke of his love for Latinos and explained that he learned Spanish in his hometown, Austin, Texas, where his love for Mexican food and music was also born. She even revealed that she is a fan of Selena Quintanilla.

“I’m from Texas, I have to say that’s where I got my Spanish from, my love for Latino people, Mexican food… as spicy as it gets, I love it. Do you know Tex-Mex? I love it, it’s my favorite cumbia, “she explained.

At the time, her language skills surprised many, as it was little known that the actress speaks Spanish. Although she three years ago she was highly praised for his love to the latin community and to Mexican culture, the perception of Amber in the public has taken a drastic turn, as many of her testimonies as a victim of Johnny Depp’s violence have been denied in court.









It should be remembered that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean sued her for defamation after she claimed in an article for the Washington Post “being a public figure who represents domestic violence”, which caused a scandal for Depp due to which he was fired from several major projects.

Both are giving their testimonies in court and the case is getting more and more complicated for Amber, who could lose. a millionaire sum to be found guilty.