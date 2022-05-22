Amber Heard surprises when she speaks perfect Spanish videos – El Sol de México

Beyond the judgment he faces Amber Heard in view of Johnny Deppthe actress has a Hollywood career of almost 20 years and there are many aspects of your life that have been overshadowed for her marriage failure with the famous actor.

One of them that has astonished is the almost perfect Spanish spoken by the 36-year-old actress and this is demonstrated by the videos of several interviews that they did to him during the promotion of Aquamanin 2018, and that resurfaced these days regarding the controversy over the trial with Depp.

Even the reporters were surprised knowing that he speaks and understands Spanish very well, because at no time did he stop the interviews or want to speak in English.

In an interview with Spanish journalist Rosa GamazoAmber begins to speak in Spanish at the express a compliment because of the blouse that the communicator was wearing and so it continued, she did not speak English.

In addition, he touched on the female empowerment thanks to the character of Mere: “She is a woman of arms, she is strong, intelligent and I love that she has a very important and independent part”.

Likewise, Amber mentioned the me too movementafter Gamazo asked him about the orange bow that he wore as support for the women who suffer from violence: “It is a serious, worldwide problem, and it does not matter money, religion, or class, all levels are affected. We need to start attracting attention.”.

It should be remembered that the reason that confronts Jonnhy Depp and Amber Heard in court is because the actress wrote in Washington Postin 2018, which was a victim of sexual violencewhich originated the demand of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean to demonstrate that they are defamations.

Questioned in another interview about the good Spanish she practices, Heard explained that It’s because she’s originally from Texas. and has always had contact with Latinos.

“We don’t have any translator, you have impeccable Spanish”the presenter told him.

Her courtship with Valentino Lanús

Within these “surprises” around Amber Heard, fans remembered that had a relationship with the mexican actor Valentino Lanus more than 16 years ago.

The protagonist of Televisa’s youth soap operas, then 31 years old, he met the actress thanks to a mutual friend. She I was barely 20 years old and began his career in Hollywood in the films Friday Night Lights, Drop Dead Sexy and North Country.

It is now understood that language was never a problem in their courtship that only lasted 10 months and decided to go their separate ways because Amber wanted to focus on her career.

In February 2015, Amberd Heard and Johnny Depp get married, to separate 15 months later and sign the divorce in January 2017but another chapter full of accusations and demands would begin.