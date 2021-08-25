News

Amber Heard surprisingly announces the birth of her daughter

Posted on
Amber Heard became a mother: the 35-year-old actress posted on Instagram a tender picture of her with the little girl she presented to the world as Oonagh Paige Heard. A surprise announcement, accompanied by a long caption in which she explains that she made the decision to become a mother four years ago. “I wanted to do it on my terms. I realize how radical it is for a woman to make one of the choices that will most affect our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it will be normal not to have a ring on your finger while still wanting a full crib”, He writes in support of his choice to become a single parent.

The name of the girl, who was born on April 8, is a tribute to the actress’s mom, Paige, who died last May.

According to the magazine dedicated to gossip in the world of entertainment and celebrities PageSix, Amber Heard’s daughter would be born to a surrogate mother. A source close to the actress, the magazine writes, would have revealed that some years ago Heard was diagnosed with being unable to carry a pregnancy to term. “The important thing,” the anonymous source would have said to PageSix, “Is that Amber is honest and open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they cannot talk about their fertility problems, are worried and embarrassed about it. Amber wants them to feel supported and understand that there are several ways to have a baby even if you have fertility problems. ”

“Part of me would like to guard my private life, which is nobody’s business. But I realize that due to the nature of my work it is good for me to control the narrative, ”adds the actress. Which concludes: “She is the beginning of the rest of my life“.

The star of Aquaman, who for over a year has had a relationship with the filmmaker Bianca Butti, she divorced Johnny Depp five years ago, tackling one of Hollywood’s most turbulent separation paths.

Johnny Depp (with bandana on his face) in court for the show trial with Amber Heard

I arrive from megastar for Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard at the London High Court for the expected show trial against the British newspaper The Sun. The Pirates of the Caribbean, who arrived with dark glasses and a bandana to cover his face, will be on the stand for at least three days to defend himself against the accusation of having been an abusive husband (the couple married in 2015). Amber Heard, high heels, black knee-length dress and a red scarf on her face, she came hand in hand with the new girlfriend, Bianca Butti, and with the lawyer Jennifer Robinson, star of the London bar known for defending also with Julian Assange. Depp sued the Sun and its executive director Dan Wootton for writing that the actor behaved like a “violent monster” towards his ex-wife during their troubled two years of marriage. Arrived in London in recent days to prepare for the trial, a whole series of Hollywood stars including the former partners of Depp, Vanessa Paradis And Winona Ryder, who took the field in his defense to claim that he had never suffered domestic abuse. His lawyers – the team is led by David Sherborne, who also defends the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in the complaint against the Daily Mail for the protection of his privacy – on the contrary, they claim that Heard made up everything and if anything, it was she who abused the actor. Amber Heard has been called as a witness by the Sun and will tell her version, which is that her husband beat her and mistreated her when she was in the grip of her alcohol and drug addictions. It is the first time in more than three years that the two appear together in public and for the occasion Amber Heard has chosen to be accompanied by the new girlfriend Bianca Butti with whom she was seen together for the first time last May. The 38-year-old, who works in the world of cinema and lives in Los Angeles, has revealed that she has been battling breast cancer for the second time and has documented her journey on an Instagram page, @buttibeatsit.


