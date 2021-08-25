Amber Heard surprisingly announces the birth of her daughter

Amber Heard became a mother: the 35-year-old actress posted on Instagram a tender picture of her with the little girl she presented to the world as Oonagh Paige Heard. A surprise announcement, accompanied by a long caption in which she explains that she made the decision to become a mother four years ago. “I wanted to do it on my terms. I realize how radical it is for a woman to make one of the choices that will most affect our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it will be normal not to have a ring on your finger while still wanting a full crib”, He writes in support of his choice to become a single parent.

The name of the girl, who was born on April 8, is a tribute to the actress’s mom, Paige, who died last May.

According to the magazine dedicated to gossip in the world of entertainment and celebrities PageSix, Amber Heard’s daughter would be born to a surrogate mother. A source close to the actress, the magazine writes, would have revealed that some years ago Heard was diagnosed with being unable to carry a pregnancy to term. “The important thing,” the anonymous source would have said to PageSix, “Is that Amber is honest and open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they cannot talk about their fertility problems, are worried and embarrassed about it. Amber wants them to feel supported and understand that there are several ways to have a baby even if you have fertility problems. ”

“Part of me would like to guard my private life, which is nobody’s business. But I realize that due to the nature of my work it is good for me to control the narrative, ”adds the actress. Which concludes: “She is the beginning of the rest of my life“.

The star of Aquaman, who for over a year has had a relationship with the filmmaker Bianca Butti, she divorced Johnny Depp five years ago, tackling one of Hollywood’s most turbulent separation paths.

