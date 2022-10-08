Amber Heard takes refuge in Mallorca with a false identity

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard monopolized a cast of covers as a result of a judicial confrontation that ended with the victory of the former interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean. The popular jury determined that the actress is obliged to pay a total of $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages that has led to the rejection of large production companies for Depp to be part of some of his works, according to his defense that showed that has lost more than 20 million dollars since the indictment began.

After the repercussion generated by this duel in the courts, Amber Heard has made a radical decision to go unnoticed for a while. According to the ‘Diario de Mallorca’, the protagonist of Aquaman has moved to Costitx, a town located in the Majorcan archipelago with a population of 1,300 inhabitants. This source reported a series of photographs of the actress that show that she is residing in this town, which is characterized by not being a tourist destination.

“Here everyone treats her like one more because she has been in town for months. Buy fruit and vegetables. She is very polite, she always says good morning to us”, tells a neighbor to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’. In addition, he is with Oonagh Paige, his daughter, and his current partner Bianca Butti, with whom he has a romantic relationship since 2020, according to the images captured by the ‘TMZ’ portal in a playground or at the exit of the college.

a secret identity

This is not everything, Amber Heard has not only changed residencebut also identity to ensure your anonymity. Johnyy Depp’s ex-partner calls herself Martha Jane Cannary, a name that pays tribute to the figure of this American explorer who marked an era. As soon as you land in this town, the actress rented a luxurious mansion of 500 square meters, whose owner is the family of María Antonia Munar, sentenced to 11 years in prison for corruption when she was president of the Consell de Mallorca.