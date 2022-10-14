Amber Heard takes refuge with her daughter in Mallorca. These are the first images

Five months after the end of the media libel trial between amber heard and johnny deppwho at some point were husbands, the actress reappeared.

As it turned out, is on vacation in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, along with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. She had the girl through surrogacy.

(Also read: Dwayne Johnson could consider a future presidential candidacy).

It was also made public that in order to go unnoticed rented a house under a pseudonym: Martha Jane Canary, better known as Calamity Jane. This character marked American history, as she was an explorer and after her death she has been represented in different Hollywood productions.

Clearly her effort did not work, because the locals immediately recognized her and informed the press that she was there. According to them, she tries to speak Spanish with a Mexican accent.

And it is that it is easy to attract attention in a town of less than 2,000 inhabitants. Heard is located in Costitx or Costich, located in the center of the island of Mallorca.

(Keep reading: Gerard Piqué would have bought a house where he will live with Clara Chía, near Shakira).

The actress also revealed a tattoo on her torso, which reads a poem by Neruda:

I love you as certain dark things love each other, secretly, between the shadow and the soul.

More news

Lina Tejeiro stood out at the Daddy Yankee concert

Meghan Markle: “I feel pretty close to the label ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical'”

Carolina Cruz shares a photo with a mysterious man, new love in sight?