Amber Heard tells the “scariest” thing that lived in the trial against Johnny Depp

Two weeks after the jury agreed with Johnny Depp in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actress has now told in an exclusive interview with the journalist and lawyer Savannah Guthrie for NBC How has your experience been? of being seated on the witness stand, and very close to her alleged assailant.

Throughout this week, NBC has published the first two parts of the First interview that Heard has granted to an American media outlet after knowing the verdict of the trial between Depp and Heard, a media case that was followed live by millions of viewers. This Friday, the chain broadcast the third and last part in the special program Datelineduring prime time.

The protagonist of Aquaman, 36, has revealed the “scary” which resulted in her being questioned by Depp’s legal team about her sexual assault allegations against the actor.





“The most frightening and intimidating thing for anyone who talks about sexual violence is not be believed, be called a liar or be humiliated“, Heard has been honest during the interview.

In the special broadcast this Friday, Heard also alleged that there was a test not admitted at trial that may have changed the verdict the jury finally gave earlier this month.

“There is a folder with years of notes that date from 2011 from the beginning of my relationship, which were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” the actress confessed to Savannah Guthrie.





According to Heard, these entries “represented years, years, of explanations in real time of what was happening,” he said.

The Dateline program showed some of these notes, which indicated that the actress had told her therapist that Depp “hit her” and “threw her to the ground” in January 2012 and, eight months later, “he tore her nightgown” and “threw her on the bed”. Another entry dates back to 2013, when the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean “He threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”





Regarding why she decided to grant the interview, Heard has remarked that she is not “vindictive”, since “that would be a really lousy way to get revenge“, he assured.

“What are you hoping to convey here? Everything has been said about you. What do you want people to know?” Guthrie then asked. “My goal, the only thing I could hope for right now, is for I just want people to see me as a human being“, has declared.