Amber Heard Tells Today Show She Still Loves Johnny Depp

Despite the lawsuit against her for defamation, Amber Heard admitted that she still loves her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“I love him. She loved him with all my heart. I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, but I couldn’t. There are no ill feelings or ill will towards him at all,” Heard, 36, said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie for the TodayShow.

In the second part of her first interview, the actress also said that she is worried about a new lawsuit from Depp for defamation.

“I am afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this kind of silencing,” Heard said.

Likewise, the actress was questioned about why she wrote the opinion article of Washington Post 2018 alluding to being abused two years after their divorce settlement.

“The op-ed was not about my relationship with Johnny,” she explained. “What the op-ed was about was me lending my voice to a larger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

As for her future plans, Heard said she can now focus on being a full-time mom to her daughter.

The legal battle between Depp and Heard began in March 2019, when the actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after she wrote the cited op-ed in December 2018. The trial for this lawsuit It lasted six weeks and ended on June 1. The jury found in favor of Depp, awarding him the right to damages of just over $10 million, while also awarding Heard $2 million in damages for defamation.

“I am not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a nice victim. I am not a perfect victim. But when I testified, I asked the jury to see me as a human being,” Heard said in the interview.