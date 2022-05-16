Amber Heard testifies again in Johnny Depp’s libel trial

John Paul Elverdin

(CNN) — Amber Heard is set to resume her testimony in the $50 million defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Monday, after a week-long hiatus in proceedings.

Depp accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. In the article, which was published about two years after they divorced, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the article, he claims that it cost him lucrative acting roles.

Depp spent four days on the stand last month giving his own testimony, which included cross-examination.

Depp’s team rested their case on May 3.

Heard began her direct testimony on May 4 and is likely to finish it on Monday, after which Depp’s lawyer’s cross-examination would begin.

“The one thing we suspect Depp’s lawyers will avoid is the central question of this trial: Does Amber or any woman have a First Amendment right to free speech?” a spokesperson for Heard said in an emailed statement. to CNN this Monday.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last appeared in court on May 5, before the proceedings were put on hold for a previously scheduled recess.

Judge Penny Azcarate said before the break that closing arguments are expected on May 27, followed by jury deliberations.

