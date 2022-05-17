Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon

Aquaman actress Amber Heard told jurors Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her into a wall and put a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express. Heard returned to the witness stand in Virginia, where jurors are considering the ex-spouses’ libel claims.

The couple married in February 2015 and honeymooned on the Orient Express train in July of that year after Depp finished filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. When questioned by her lawyers, Heard said the couple argued over whether Depp should drink during the trip. She said that they had a romantic relationship when Depp was sober, but that he often became violent when he drank or used drugs.

In a sleeping car on the train, Amber Heard said, Johnny Depp slapped her face and repeatedly slammed her body against a wall. He then took off his shirt and put it around his neck, he told the jury.

“That’s how I woke up the next morning,” Heard said. “I woke up with it still around my neck and a giant lump in the back of my head.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star previously proved that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed he was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

In his testimony, Depp said that Heard at one point threw a vodka bottle that cut off the top of Depp’s right middle finger. Heard has denied cutting off Depp’s finger and said she only hit him to defend herself or her sister. In tearful testimony about that night, she said Depp assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle into her vagina as he threatened to kill her.

Depp’s lawyers are expected to begin their cross-examination of Heard later on Monday. The legal case hinges on a December 2018 op-ed by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told the jury it was clear Heard was referring to him. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

Johnny Depp, once among Hollywood’s biggest stars, said Amber Heard’s accusations cost him “everything”. A new Pirates movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, a Harry Potter spin-off.

Heard’s attorneys have argued that she was telling the truth and that her opinion was protected by free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard. Depp’s attorneys filed the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is published there. The newspaper is not a defendant.