Amber Heard: the actress’s lawyers refused to participate in her documentary: sorry for her defense?

Everything seems to indicate that Amber Heard would have been left alone after losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp, on June 1. It is said that some friends would be turning their backs on him, but also his lawyers.

It was recently revealed that the 36-year-old actress had every intention of telling her part of the story in a documentary filmwhich is divided into two chapters and was released by HBO.

The first chapter addresses the Johnny Depp version with interviews from his legal team, including conversations with his attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez.

However, the second installment did not have the statements of Ben Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft, lawyers of the actress, who refused to talk with the production of the documentary.







Shortly after the opening credits, a caption appears that reads: “Amber Heard’s lawyers declined to participate in this film. His story will be told by experts who covered the trial.”

Instead, archive footage from the courtroom was used, while well-known lawyer Lisa Bloom joined journalists and experts to discuss the case.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, the trial of the year

Since the legal dispute began on April 11, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard broke the silence of strong episodes related to their private life and showed shocking evidence of the time they were together.

The judgmentwhich came to an end on June 1, is one of the most mediatic legal messes that are remembered, full of accusations, explicit evidence and strong testimonies around the actors.

Recall that Depp and Heard began their relationship in 2012, they got married in 2015 and a year later they got to a divorce settlementwhich ended in 2017.

Johnny Depp won the legal battle against his ex-wife Jim Watson/AP

This article blew up the beginning of the defamation lawsuitbut the actress did not sit idly by and countersued the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Finally, the jury determined that the actress should pay her ex $10.35 million and that he should pay 2 for Heard’s counterclaim.

The lawsuit, initially, had been for 50 million dollars in compensation for economic losses, while the counterclaim, which had to do, among other things, with an alleged smear campaign that Johnny would have faced against Amber, was for 100 million dollars.

Actress who will play Amber Heard in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial

In addition to a documentary, the defamation trial that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in this 2022 will have a fictional film entitled ‘Amber Heard in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial‘. It is already known who will play the former media couple and even their lawyers.

Variety revealed that in the film ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’, actor Mark Hapka will play Johnny Depp, while Megan Davis will step into Amber Heard’s shoes.

