Amber Heard: the petition to remove her from the cast of “Aquaman 2”

After the troubled story that involved Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp, the latter fired from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3; his fans had, therefore, rebelled against the decision of the Warner Bros, asking that even the Heard was kicked out of her role as Mera, in the second chapter of Acquaman. The wave of fury against the ex-wife of Depp she seemed to have subsided, after the spread of a terrible hashtag that appealed to her as #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser.

The reasons for the petition

The sentence that proved wrong to Johnny Depp, in the case against the Sun, accused of defamation after defining it “beater of wives“, And the subsequent dismissal of the actor from Fantastic Beasts, has sparked a real ruckus on the web. Thousands of users have in fact sided with the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, attacking the ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now the petition of Change.org who asks to Amber Heard to receive the same treatment as her ex-husband has passed 1.8 million signatures. We will see, therefore, if Warner Bros. will decide to take this into account. A fan-art, meanwhile, has already imagined Emilia Clarke instead of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard and Johnny Deep in “The Rum Diary – Chronicles of a Passion” – © all rights reserved

Amber Heard confirms her presence in the cast

Despite some rumors about the actress’s replacement in recent months Amber Heard recently stated that the production of Aquaman 2 was not influenced by it, and confirmed her presence in the film stating that she was thrilled with the appreciation that the fans showed to the first Aquaman and for his role as Mera in the film, and to be very excited to be working on its sequel. Regarding the petition against him, he also stated:

Rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate any casting decisions, because they have no foundation in reality.

Loading... Advertisements

Despite the amount of postponements that hit the calendar of DC Films due to the pandemic, and the recent controversies due to the decision of Warner Bros. to publish their titles simultaneously on HBO Max, remember that the release of Aquaman 2 is scheduled for December 16, 2022. Directed once again by James Wan, the film in addition to Heard in the role of Mera, will see again as the protagonist Jason Momoa and will have as co-stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen And Dolph Lundgren.

Amber Heard aka Mera and Jason Momoa in “Aquaman” – © all rights reserved

follow Metropolitan Cinema, to stay up to date on everything related to Seventh Art and if you have an obsessive passion for the Nerd follow the most colorful and imaginative editorial staff of the team “Unicorns” from Metropolitan Magazine. Find us on Facebook And Instagram!

Giuliana Aglio

Adv