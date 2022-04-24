Amber Heard: the reason why she was almost left out of Aquaman 2 | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Many fans of Johnny Depp have asked that the actress also lose her role

Amber Heard is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit, after her ex-partner, Johnny Depp sued her for 50 million dollars. With this context, it became public that the actress almost lost her role in Aquaman 2where he plays “Mera”.

The legal fight between the artist and the actor has been going on for a long time and it cost Depp, for losing a defamation lawsuit against The Sun, that Warner Bros. Pictures fired him from the franchise of fantastic animals, where he gave life to “Gellert Grindelwald”. Since then, the followers of Johnny Depp have asked the production house to do Solomonic justice and also run Amber Heard.

This, of course, has been ignored by Warner Bros. Pictures and that is that there is no order from a judge confirming that she is an abuser, while the actor was assured that “there was enough evidence for The Sun to call him a ‘beater of wives'”. However, despite her refusal to fire her, the actress came close to losing her job.

In the hearings that are currently taking place, the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, who is in charge of supervising the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a film that is a sequel to the superhero. According to the information Matthew Belloni in Puck, she would have given a three-hour statement, which highlights information about the moment in which she was about to fire Amber Heard.

Why would they fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

Apparently there is little chemistry between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, so they thought of not renewing the actress for the second film, in addition, their financial claims would have been very high.

“The role of Mera was about to be offered to another actress,” he would have declared at the hearing.

During her participation, the name of the actress who could have replaced Amber Heard was not mentioned, a few months ago it was rumored that Emilia Clarke would take the role, would you like me to replace her in a hypothetical third installment of Aquaman?