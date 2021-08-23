Amber Heard, the star of Aquaman spectator in a theater in London

Despite being busy on the set of Aquaman 2 as Mera, Amber Heard does not disdain to spend his free time in the midst of culture and entertainment. The actress, who rose to the forefront of the news also for the legal events that set her against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, went to a West End theater.

The actress revealed to fans that she went to a London theater to attend a show, posting a couple of photos of the evening.

The show is called 2:22 A Ghost Story, and the actress’s caption is eloquent: “How nice to be back in the theater”.

Obviously, the reopening of the theaters also affects cinemas and as well as theaters, cinemas have also been able to entertain spectators again despite the ongoing problems with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amber Heard recently starred in a video from the set of Aquaman 2, revealing the possibility that there may be a new weapon that Mera could be equipped with, the character the actress also played in James Wan’s first film alongside Jason Momoa in the title role, Arthur Curry.

On Everyeye you can find our review of Aquaman, the DC cinecomic that has met with great success in theaters and is preparing to return with an exciting new chapter, again with Momoa and Amber Heard in the cast.