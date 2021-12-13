News

Amber Heard, the story with his girlfriend Bianca Butti is at an end?

Are Amber Heard and his girlfriend Bianca Butti at the end of the line? An anonymous source who recently spoke to the Sunday Mirror reveals the answer to this question.

According to reports from the DailyMail, Amber Heard And Bianca Butti they ended their relationship after spending months on different continents due to their respective professions. The couple has yet to officially announce the end of their relationship but an anonymous source told the Sunday Mirror that their relationship is simply “vanished“.

While the 35-year-old Drive Angry actress shot Aquaman 2 in England, her partner, 40, stayed in Los Angeles, where she works as a cinematographer. In addition to fulfilling her obligations as L’Oréal ambassador across Europe, Heard’s life changed profoundly after she became a mother in April.

The insider also pointed out that the Marvel star, who welcomed her baby daughter Oonagh Paige eight months ago, is a “very busy woman.” In the meantime, Butti was “engaged in various projects in the United States. ” Not being in the same country for months on end and dealing with a new baby, Amber has had very little time for romance.“added the source.

On top of all this, their relationship would get even more complicated next year when Amber Heard faces ex-husband Johnny Depp again in court and the ex-couple’s wedding will be the subject of a new two-part documentary.


