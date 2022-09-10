Amber Heard: These actresses turn their backs on her in Hollywood

The bad news for Amber Heard continues, after she lost the trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the career and personal life of the actress are at their worst and Hollywood is already turning its back on him.

So far, the only project that is pending from the native of Texas is ‘Aquaman 2: Lost Kingdom’, a film starring Jason Momoa that is expected to be released in 2023. Beyond this, there are no more negotiations in the cradle of cinema international or more agreed projects.

and although Heard has tried to resume his careerwhich was barely having a significant rise, the situation is becoming somewhat hostile and what the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ experienced a few years ago when the producers closed their doors to him, now she is experiencing it.

The loss of prestige she is experiencing now has made large companies refuse to start conversations with her and consider her in their next projects. Also some actresses, with whom she had a good friendship, have already started to reject it for fear that this will give them a bad image.

The American magazine ‘Star Magazine’ assured that some Hollywood celebrities have turned their backs on him to the ex of Johnny Depp due to the scandalous trial he faced, and they consider that his image is that of a person with the habit of lying and unfaithful, so they have preferred to stay out of the situation.

According to this medium, Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie they are the actresses who now reject their friend and refuse to help her find a project that will put her back on the international scene.

Delevingne’s case draws attention because during the trial it was rumored that they had an affair and a sexual trio with Elon Musk. During the hearings the star of ‘Aquaman’ and the model were exhibited giving each other a passionate kisshowever it seems that the relationship he had cracked.

Faced with the rejection of Hollywood, this medium assures that the actress would be about to accept a proposal from the Zen Models company to debut in adult cinema, since guaranteed 10 million dollars and Heard’s financial situation is not the best at the moment.

A couple of weeks ago she filed for bankruptcy and is over $10 million in debt to her ex-husband, so she finds herself between a rock and a hard place.

​