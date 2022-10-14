Amber Heard: They capture Amber Heard with her daughter and her girlfriend living her new identity in a town in Spain | Present

Amber Heard has again caught the attention of social networks, this time by being caught walking in Mallorca, Spain, after she was last seen on the last day of the trial against her ex-partner, Johnny Depp.

In the photos that went viral on the network, you can see the actress accompanied by her daughter and her girlfriend, which has made most think that she has already turned the page on what she experienced a few months ago.

And although it all ended in court, the truth is that Amber still has to pay a fine higher than 10 million dollars.

From what little is known, Heard originally only went on vacation to Mallorca, however, she may have found the peace and quiet she needed and now made the final decision to live in the small Spanish town.

From what can be seen in the images on the network, Johnny Depp’s ex is accompanied by her partner all the time Bianca Butti and her young daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

But the change of life is not everything, his new life is curiously accompanied by a Change of identity, because they assure that their house is under the name of Martha Jane Canary. Precisely that was the name of a renowned historical character of the late nineteenth century nicknamed “Calamity Jane”, an American frontier defender and professional explorer, recognized for having fought against Native Americans. Without a doubt, a revolutionary reference that she now seems to use as an alter ego to start down a new path.

