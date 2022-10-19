Amber Heard to testify in libel trial

Actress Amber Heard will take the stand to testify in her own defense on Wednesday at the trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit.

Heard’s much-anticipated testimony comes after a psychologist hired by her lawyers testified that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse, including sexual violence, inflicted by Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers argue that he was defamed because he was clearly referring to allegations she made in 2016 during her divorce proceedings.

Depp testified four days earlier in the trial in which he testified that he never hit Heard and that he was actually the victim of abuse. He stated that he was hit by her on multiple occasions, and that she threw things at him. The actor described Heard as someone with “a need for conflict.”

Psychologist Dawn Hughes on Tuesday acknowledged in her testimony that Heard at times perpetrated physical violence against Depp, but said this was little compared to the violence she suffered, which left her intimidated and fearful for her safety.

During questioning Wednesday, Hughes acknowledged that he was not determining whether Depp did in fact attack Heard on specific occasions. But he testified that Heard’s version of his experiences is consistent with those of those who have suffered domestic abuse.

Hughes testified that the sexual abuse included Depp forcing Heard to perform oral sex on him. However, in questioning her, Depp’s lawyers noted that Heard denied being forced to perform oral sex on him during a psychological test conducted as part of Hughes’ evaluation.

Hughes said Heard initially referred to those encounters as consensual, but at the same time “angry sex.”

“He didn’t define them as the use of physical force,” Hughes said.

The trial, in its fourth week, holds public attention. More than 100 people lined up Wednesday before 7 am — three hours before the day’s session began — outside the courthouse to fill one of the 100 available seats. Most are fans and supporters of Depp.