Amber Heard Trial Testimony Draws Comparisons to ‘Twilight’ Kristen Stewart

Amber Heard finally got a chance to speak on the 14th day of Johnny Depp’s libel trial, but her testimony draws unfavorable comparisons to Kristen Stewart in Twilight.

Heard took the stand for the first time on Wednesday as Depp’s legal team wrapped up his case. She recalled alleged incidents of abuse from her marriage to Depp in an emotional testimony that once again had many people talking online. During Heard’s time on the stand, Depp never seemed to look at her, which also instigated a debate on social media.

Heard’s tearful testimony was widely discussed online, but some have compared her “performance” to that of Bella Swan (Stewart) on the show. Twilight films.

TikTok user @beeyoung92 produced a comparison video that includes clips of Heard in court and Bella Swan in court. Twilight. The on-screen caption reads: “I thought I saw these scenes before today’s trial.”

The comments section below this video praised the link. @Livilee4 said: “Oh my gosh! She literally said the same thing as she acts like Kirsten Stewart in Twilight,while @immaboutthatvibe said: “Kristen Stewart did better.”

The link between Heard and Stewart also continued on Twitter, with many users making the same comparisons.

“Kristen Stewart’s performance in Twilight she’s better than Amber Heard on the stand,” @MjInnocent_ wrote. Another user, @Tallie_Anne, said: “Amber Heard on the stand reminds me a lot of how Kristen Stewart acted in Twilight.»

@Chaarrlx claimed: “Amber Heard had been watching 100 percent Twilight,while @Leah247 also composed another short clip comparing the mannerisms of the two.

During her testimony, Heard was asked about the first time Depp hit her. She remembered the event and got emotional doing it. After laughing at Depp’s “Wino” tattoo, she allegedly was slapped “across the face” by Depp.

“I laughed. Because he didn’t know what else to do. I thought, ‘This must be a joke’.” Heard said Depp continued to hit her two more times, the third time hitting her “hard.”

Heard also recalled a time while taking “fun” drugs with friends, when Depp became jealous of Heard with another woman. Once they got back to her private area, she described how he gave her a “cavity search” for cocaine.

“He ripped my dress. The top of my dress strap,’ she said. “I just stood there looking at the stupid light, I didn’t know what to do.”

While Depp has a huge following online, many people have supported his ex-wife by starting the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard.

Day 15 of the Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial continues today and you can keep up with all the updates here.