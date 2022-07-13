Amber Heard under investigation for animal trafficking

A few weeks after losing her libel suit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard remains under investigation due to an ongoing perjury case in Australia. In 2015, the actress was charged with two counts of illegal importation of animals, but after pleading guilty to falsifying legal travel documents in court, the case was closed.

Now, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment has released a statement in which he cites that they are again investigating Heard’s allegations of perjury during the legal proceedings that took place in the aforementioned year, for illegal importation of his two dogs to Australia.

In May of that year, the actress brought her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, to Australia without declaring them even though the country has a strict quarantine policy. The Yorkshire Terriers did not clear customs and did not comply with the required quarantine of approximately ten days. Two months after this, the popular actress was accused of illegal importation of animals in a trial that ended with her pleading guilty.