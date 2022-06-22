Amber Heard: video cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne – People – Culture

A new video of Amber Heard is circulating on social networks and, as expected, she is back in the spotlight. In fact, the content of the footage involves a celebrity with whom the actress may have cheated on Depp.

In the recordings, Heard would be kissing Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia in Los Angeleswhere he lived with Depp when they were still married.

During the notorious trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, many of the couple’s intimacies were revealed: arguments, addictions, violence and deception.

The litigation began as a response by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor to the defamation that the “Aquaman” actress had committed in the newspaper “The Washington Post” when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

And although the resolution of the trial has already been given, which favored Depp, netizens keep an eye on these two celebritiesbecause the confrontation ended up being one of the most mediatic in history.

Among the evidence presented by the actor’s legal team, some infidelities on Amber’s part were brought to light.

As was shown in the litigation, The woman was with Elon Musk and actor James Franco. In 2020, a rumor was even created that Heard had had a sexual threesome with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse.

Delevingne and Heard: infidelity, a trio and their witnesses

As can be seen in the video, the actress hugs and kisses a woman, who appears to be Delevingne.

And although none of those involved has spoken about it, this event did not lack witnesses. In fact, Josh Drew, who is the ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, confirmed that there was a relationship between the celebrities.

In addition, Trinity Corrine Esparza, head of the building’s council, pointed out in 2017 to different media, that on several occasions he saw the model and Musk enter Heard’s house, which he shared with Depp.

“I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again,” he said. “Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

