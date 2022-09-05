Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

Various specialized media assure that Amber Heard is in a difficult financial situation and that the actress is borrowing from her close friends to be able to pay Johnny Depp. The actor’s ex-partner must pay about 200 million pesos after losing the defamation trial; however, everything indicates that those who have come have turned their backs on him.

Heard’s friends refused to give her the money, and although they did not mention names, there was speculation that the people who were approached could be Elon Musk, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie. “Amber has reached out to several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted (abandoned),” says a source.

It transpired that the actress would also be looking for a place to sleep, since she has sold a millionaire house to pay off her debt. An adult film producer offered Heard a millionaire figure that could pay off his debtbut apparently the movie star would not be interested.

